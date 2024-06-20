Farhan Akhtar reveals people ask him only 2-3 questions every time: 'Don 3 aur Mirzapur 3 kab aayegi?'

After a long wait, season 3 of Mirzapur is finally ready to release on July 5 and the excitement is at its peak. The trailer for the new season was launched today at a grand event in Mumbai by the team including the star cast and makers.

Farhan Akhtar whose company Excel Entertainment has produced the show was also present and talked about the excitement around Mirzapur 3 and also the 3rd installment of his much-loved film series Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar on the excitement around Mirzapur 3 and Don 3

Farhan Akhtar is the proud producer of Mirzapur and speaking about its success at the trailer launch of the new season, he said that we don't make a show a success but its audience does. He further said that the credit goes to the creative team behind the show and they are 'very very blessed' to have them along.

Farhan added that Mirzapur is a phenomenal show considering the way it has made a place in the hearts of audiences worldwide. He said that wherever he goes people always ask him 2-3 questions. "Ek poochte hain ke 'tum yahaan kya kar rahe ho?' Uske baad poochte hain ke 'Don 3 kabhi aayegi' aur 'Mirzapur 3 kabhi aayegi?'" (The first one is, 'What are you doing here?', then they ask, 'When is Don 3 and Mirzapur 3 coming?') He concluded by saying, "These are the questions that I get so really very happy that it's finally happening."

More about Mirzapur 3 and Don 3

Mirzapur is a Hindi crime thriller series that first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. After its huge success, the makers came up with season 2 in 2020. Now after making the fans wait for 4 years, the show's season 3 is releasing.

Directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai, the show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Divyenndu and Vijay Varma among others.

Meanwhile, Don 3 is the highly anticipated 3rd installment of the Don franchise. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the first two parts had Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Lara Dutta in the lead. The 3rd installment which is set to go on floors in early 2025 will introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don while Kiara Advani will play the lead heroine. Farhan will continue to be the franchise's director.

