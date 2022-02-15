Farhan Akhtar’s bachelor's party had a special appearance by Shibani Dandekar; Check out

All eyes are on Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar ever since the news of their wedding came out. Reportedly, the lovebirds are going to tie the knot this month. Farhan often shares pictures with Shibani and these two paint the town red. Recently, on Valentine’s Day, the actor-director wishes his lady love in the most unique way. Today he shared a picture with his boy gang and it looked like his bachelor party. But one thing that caught our attention was Shibani Dandekar’s presence in Farhan’s party.

In the picture, we can see Farhan Akhtar posing with his bunch of friends. The boys looked happy as they were all in casual attires. Farhan wore a grey tee over grey shorts and also wore a red bandanna. The actor could be seen wearing his geeky glasses too and beside him, we could see one of his friends holding two face masks. One was of Shibani and the other was of Farhan. Sharing this picture, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor wrote, “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever.” Shibani took to the comments section and wrote, “um technically i’m there too.”

Meanwhile, talking about their wedding, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that Farhan and Shibani will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on 21 February. The celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

"Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration,” informed a source in the know.

