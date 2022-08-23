Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment accused of non-payment of Rs 20-25 lakh to workers on Mirzapur 3 sets

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has landed itself in trouble. On Monday, the Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU) publicly accused Excel Entertainment of non-payment of dues to 300 daily-wage workers who served in the production design team of ‘Mirzapur 3’. The Union claimed that the production house has outstanding dues of Rs 20-25 lakh as it has not paid the daily wagers from May 2022 despite the workers continuing to work on the sets of the web series.

FSSAMU released a letter to the media accusing Excel Entertainment for non-payment

According to reports in Mid-Day, the workers have been continuing to employ their services as the web series was shot across several studios in Mumbai and Benares. FSSAMU reportedly wrote a letter to the media that states that the workers are made to work for extended hours that go beyond the permissible limits as per the provision in the labour law. It also alleged that they are not provided with quality food or adequate seating provisions on the set. The general secretary of FSSAMU claimed that they had written 3 letters to Excel Entertainment till now. He added that over 300 daily wage workers have been working on the Mirzapur 3 sets since May and it has been over 3 months since they have been paid. There was no response from the production house but after the letter to the media was released, the production house contacted them and promised to settle the dues in 48 hours.

Excel Entertainment’s statement

Later, Excel Entertainment issued a statement, which read: “This is the first time we are being made aware about such a complaint raised by the union. We would like to further [state] that the FSSAMU has not reached out to Excel through letters, e-mails or phone calls. Excel currently has seven to eight projects under production, and none of these projects have any non-payment-related issues. For the past 22 years of us being in the business, we have never come across any non-payment complaints. Excel has a strict payment compliance policy whereby we directly make payments to daily-wage workers and not to any union. We will investigate this matter from our end. We would like to mention that Excel enjoys a stellar reputation in the industry for treating all collaborators with equal respect and dignity.”

ALSO READ: Appealing takeaways from Farhan Akhtar's Mumbai home