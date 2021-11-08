Farhan Akhtar’s morning view is all about Shibani Dandekar, smiles and furry love & it’s too cute to miss

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for a while and they are going strong with their relationship. The couple believes in enjoying every bit of their relationship and often shell out major relationship goals. In fact, Farhan and Shibani often treat fans with their mushy posts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Farhan has shared an adorable picture of his ladylove cuddling around with their German shepherd dog and it will leave you with an instant smile.

In the pic, Shibani was seen dressed in a black sweatshirt and was cuddling their pet while sitting on a couch. It was an adorable moment wherein Shibani was seen having a hearty laugh while holding the furry creature. Interestingly, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor managed to beautifully capture the candid moment which has been about unconditional love. In the caption, Farhan wrote, “Tell us the joke too @shibanidandekar #jimstagram”. Soon Shibani took to the comment section and wrote, “The joke is we are leaving you all alone to deal with Tyson! enjoy!”

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post:

Meanwhile, as Farhan and Shibani are going strong with their relationship. On the other hand, Farhan’s daughter Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar also share a great equation with Shibani. While there have been frequent speculations about their wedding, Shibani had recently addressed the rumours and said, “Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet”.