Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan release postponed due to spike in COVID 19 cases; Makers urge people to stay indoors

Farhan Akhtar has shared a statement on social media announcing the postponement of the release of Toofaan. The decision has been taken in wake of the surge in Coronavirus cases.

The COVID 19 cases have been on a significant surge in the country and this deadly virus has been consuming a lot of lives with every passing day. While the commoners have been grappling with this intense situation, this pandemic has also taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry. So far, several big releases have been postponed for release after the second wave of Coronavirus has hit the nation. And now another movie has joined the list. We are talking about Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan which has been helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra which was slated to release on May 21 on the digital platform.

Announcing the decision, Farhan shared a statement from the makers wherein Toofaan team has urged people to stay indoors during the pandemic. The statement read, “The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send out thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping with wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time. Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind.”

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post:

For the uninitiated, Toofaan featured Farhan in the role of a boxer and marked his second collaboration with Rakeysh after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The sports drama also feature Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal in key roles.

