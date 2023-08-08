Farhan Akhtar says 'a new era begins' as he FINALLY announces Don 3; netizens are overjoyed

Don is one of the most popular franchises in the Hindi film industry. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the third installment since ages and have regularly asked for updates on the film. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that superstar Shah Rukh Khan had decided to exit the Don films as he wanted to do projects with wider reach in the commercial space. This led to Farhan Akhtar rebooting the franchise with a star from the younger generation. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh has been finalized to play the new Don. Now, Farhan Akhtar has officially announced that Don 3 is in the works.

Farhan Akhtar finally announces Don 3 in new video

Director Farhan Akhtar has officially announced that the new Don film is finally happening. He took to Instagram on the morning of August 8 and shared a video in which the logo of ‘3’ can be seen. It stand for the third part. The theme music of the franchise can also be heard playing in the background. It said the tagline, “A new era begins.”

Fan reactions to Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 announcement

The fans are overjoyed as their wait has finally ended. They immediatedly flocked the comments section under Farhan's post and expressed their excitement for the film. They also demaded to see Ranveer's first look from the film. One fan said, "It's been a long! @faroutakhtar since you took a director's seat! Hoping for a thrill-a-minute ride and sophistication in the storytelling," while another person said, "Insane! Cant wait." A fan wrote, "Maybe..the BADASS comeback of Bollywood," and another comment read, "Expecting a Allaudin khilji type acting from Ranveer Singh."

The teaser of the film is expected to be released some time this week in which Ranveer Singh will be officially introduced as the new Don. He will be the third actor to play this role after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, Pinkvilla had also reported that the teaser will be attached to the prints of Gadar 2 which releases in cinemas on August 11.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar gears up to announce Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, teaser attached to Gadar 2