Farhan Akhtar says he knows sister Zoya Akhtar is 'always watching' over him as he showers birthday love

Farhan Akhtar chose a picture from his family's archives to wish sister Zoya Akhtar on her birthday as she turns 48. The actor shared an unseen and rare photo of himself and Zoya as toddlers. The vintage picture shows Farhan adorable napping in a trolley as Zoya can be seen perched on top of the trolley. Complete with a pillow and her doll by her side, baby Zoya is oblivious of the camera as she smiles.

Wishing his older sister, Farhan penned a sweet birthday wish for Zoya and wrote, "Happy birthday to someone who I know is always watching over me. Love you @zoieakhtar .. wish you a great year. #siblinglove Ps: please return the trolley now. Thanks," with a kiss emoji.

Zoya was quick to respond to Farhan's birthday wish and replied saying, "Hahahahaha. Don’t mind being taken for a spin on this again."

Check out Farhan's adorable birthday wish for Zoya below:

Amongst other celebs, Anuhska Sharma also wished her Dil Dhadakne Do director on Instagram. Sharing a lovely picture of the filmmaker, Anushka wrote, "Happy Birthday Zo. Keep Shining Bright. Much love."

Zoya turns 48 today and the filmmaker is known for her varied and award-winning work in the Hindi film industry. Not just film, but her work in the OTT space like Made In Heaven has also been lauded widely. The show was a big hit when it released last year and prompted the makers to go ahead with season two which is currently in the making. Her last film Gully Boy was India's official entry to the Oscars last year.

