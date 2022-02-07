Farhan Akhtar says Lata Mangeshkar’s sur was ‘pitch-perfect', recalls anecdote his father Javed once told

The entire nation was left in a state of grief after the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise surfaced. The legendary singer passed away on February 06 in Mumbai. She was 92. Acclaimed singer was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours. The government declared two days of national mourning in remembrance of the singer. Tributes continue to pour in from across the globe as we lost a legend. On February 07, Farhan Akhtar also took to his Twitter account and penned an emotional note for Lata Mangeshkar. The actor recalled an anecdote his father Javed Akhtar had once shared with him and praised the late singer’s singing skills.

The ‘Zingagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor wrote, “Listening to Lata-ji’s songs today & remembered dad telling me what a renowned classical musician once told him.. if you take a strand of hair and split it, then split it further and further, till it cannot be split anymore, that’s how accurate Lata-ji’s sur is. Pitch perfect.” Yesterday, Javed Akhtar attended the late singer’s funeral and paid his last respects to her at Shivaji Park.

The film industry is grateful for Lata Mangeshkar’s melodies and countless memories she has left behind. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for COVID-19. After showing signs of improvement recently, her health condition deteriorated and unfortunately, she passed away yesterday, February 6. Referred to as Bollywood's nightingale, the veteran singer became India's most celebrated artist who sang over 30,000 songs in her career of over seven decades.

