Farhan Akhtar says Salim-Javed's documentary 'Angry Young Men' will shine light on duo's 'incredible force'.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed to you last month that Farhan Akhtar and will be joining hands for a project close to their hearts. Salman Khan, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar will be coming together to produce a documentary on their respective father's, the hit writer jodi of the 70s -- Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The documentary has been titled Angry Young Men and will be directed by Namrata Rao, who has previously served as editor on films like Kahaani and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye!.

For the unversed, Salim Khan and Javed AKhtar aka Salim-Javed had a terrific partnership as writers and were responsible for screenplays and stories of several hits like Sholay and Zanjeer. The documentary aims to capture their magic as writers until they went their own ways in 1982.

Speaking about the project, Farhan Akhtar called them an incredible force. "The narrative is about two people who came to the film industry from different backgrounds, how they got together and created this unbelievable brand of star writers that the film industry has never been able to replicate after they decided not to work together. It talks about what made them an incredible force in (Hindi cinema)," Farhan told Mid-Day.

The documentary will look closely at their work in films such as Zanjeer and Deewar as well as explore their love for writing and dialogues. Farhan had earlier told Pinkvilla that he was quite excited about the project. "Their talent as writers individually, together as writers, and this absolute phenomena of Salim-Javed that they had. That to me is an incredible collaboration which I am doing with him (Salman Khan). So I am very very excited about that," the Toofaan actor had said.

