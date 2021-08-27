Farhan Akhtar sends birthday love to Shibani Dandekar with a sweet post

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been one of the most talked about couples in tinselvile who doesn’t miss a chance to dish out major couple goals. In fact, ever since the couple has made their relationship official, Farhan and Shibani have thrown caution to the wind and often paint the town red with their mushy romance. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor sent the internet into meltdown as he penned a sweet birthday note for his ladylove.

The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a monochromatic picture of himself with Shibani. In this love filled pic Farhan was seen hugging Shibani who was all smiles as they posed for the camera while sitting on the stairs. In the caption, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor showered love on the birthday girl and penned a sweet note straight from the heart which was all about mushy love. Farhan wrote, “With all my heart .. happy birthday Shu. Love you. @shibanidandekar” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post for Shibani Dandekar’s birthday:

To note, Farhan and Shibani have been dating each other for quite some time now and are going strong with their relationship. On the other hand, Farhan’s daughter Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar also share a great equation with Shibani. While there have been frequent speculations about their wedding, Shibani had recently addressed the rumours and said, “Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet”.

Also Read: Shibani Dandekar on her wedding plans with beau Farhan Akhtar: The topic has not come up