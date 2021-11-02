Farhan Akhtar shares an adorable throwback PIC with baby Shakya; Don’t miss Hrithik Roshan’s reaction

Farhan Akhtar has impressed audiences with his many talents over the years. From acting and singing, to writing and filmmaking – he has proved his mettle in various creative fields, leaving fans asking for more. And now, it looks like the handsome actor is now all set to ace the social media game too. Every now and then, the Dil Chahta Hai director treats fans to glimpses of his life, which leave netizens swooning over him. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, Farhan posted a throwback picture of him with daughter Shakya and it’s one of the most adorable things you will see on the internet!

A few hours back today, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with fans. In the black and white photograph, we can see a young Farhan from 2002, posing on the streets of London. But, he is not alone. The actor has his baby daughter Shakya on his back, adding to the cuteness of the picture. For the unversed, Farhan has two daughters – Shakya and Akira with his former wife and hairstylist, Adhuna Bhabani. Sharing the picture on the gram, Farhan captioned it, “Peek-a-Boo #LondonDiaries2022 @chatdelalune”.

Take a look:

As soon as he shared the picture, fans and friends showered the post with love and comments. Farhan’s sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “OMG how young and adorable are both of you”. Co-actor Hrithik Roshan was quite surprised at how young Farhan looked at the photograph, and dropped not one, but two comments. He first wrote, “What ! That’s you ? Too sweet man. “ He then said, “You look 12 years older than Shakya here”, and we can’t help but agree!

Take a look:

