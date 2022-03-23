Farhan Akhtar shares a beautiful pic with Shibani Dandekar from their wedding album; Latter reacts

It’s been over a month since Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar and the couple is enjoying every bit of their married life. Although it was an intimate ceremony for the couple, they had been treating fans with beautiful pics from their wedding celebration. And now Farhan has once again taken social media by storm as he has shared yet another pic from his D-Day with Shibani and penned a mushy note for his lady which was all about love.

Taking to his Instagram account, Farhan shared a pic wherein Shibani looked stunning in her red gown and was all smiles and cheering. It was a candid click and Farhan was finding it hard to take his eyes off his bride. He captioned the post as, “Tum hastee raho bas yuhin, main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon” along with a heart emoticon. Shibani was undoubtedly overwhelmed with Farhan’s gesture. She took to the comment section and wrote, “love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post for Shibani Dandekar:

To note, Farhan and Shibani had tied the knot in the presence of their respective families and close friends. Celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty etc were seen marking their presence at the wedding. It was reported that while Javed Akhtar had recited a poem for the newlyweds, Farhan also surprised his new bride as he sang a song for her on their D-Day.

