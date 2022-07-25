Farhan Akhtar shares edited PIC with his great-grandfather; Fan says 'I thought it was a film poster'

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar Monday took to his Instagram to share an edited picture of himself with his great-grandfather, late Urdu poet Muztar Khairabadi. In the black and white edited picture, poet Khairabadi is seen sitting on a chair while Akhtar is seen standing beside him. Meanwhile, sharing the picture, Akhtar captioned it as, My family thinks I look like my great-grandfather, Muztar Khairabadi.. what do you think?” Well, his wife Shibani Dandekar, along with his fans were quick to react to the post. Shibani approved of his uncanny resemblance with the great grandfather and wrote, “Twins”

Meanwhile, Shibani’s sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar dropped a similar comment on the post. She also wrote: “Twins.” Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: “Whoa!!!!! So cool! #samesame.” However, even Farhan’s fans and followers agreed to the fact that he looks like his great-grandfather. "Absolutely," a fan commented on his post. "The resemblance is definitely uncanny," another fan wrote. A fan also wrote: 'I thought it was a film poster'

Have a look at Farhan’s post:

Recently, Farhan Akhtar made all his Indian fans proud as he recently made his MCU debut with the mini-series Ms. Marvel. Although his role was short-lived, his presence was enough to make his fans happy. Talking about the series, he said that Hindi heroes have been doing what superheroes do- that too for a long time. “Our heroes have been beating up an array of bad guys and sending them flying in the air since time immemorial,” he said during a conversation with The Russo Brothers, who were in Mumbai to promote their action film for Netflix, ‘The Gray Man’.

“We as India’s film fraternity may not have huge spending power on VFX or budgets like the films in the west, but we need to up our game as the audience now has access to content from all over the world," the actor-director-producer concluded.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Farhan and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani are in talks with the Russo Brothers. Ritesh also hosted a party for the Russo Brothers in Mumbai and also invited people from film fraternity. Meanwhile, the Russo Brothers revealed that they have discussed some things with the duo to develop a project, according to the IANS agency.