Farhan Akhtar shares a funny video of girlfriend Shibani Dandekar going ROFL post scaring their doggo; WATCH

Farhan Akhtar has shared a fun video of girlfriend Shibani Dandekar enjoying with their doggo and it is going to make you go ROFL just like her. Check it out right here.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar seem to be having a fun time while in quarantine, and well, Farhan's social media feed seems to be a fun space to look at right now. In fact, social media anywhere is definitely a fun place given how everyone has been turning creative or has simply been sharing updates from what does their life look like right now. Ad something funny that we came across is a video shared by Farhan on his social media featuring Shibani and their doggo.

And well, now, something that seems to have caught our attention is a video that has Shibani playing with their doggo and in fact, she is trying to scare it off, however, it does not stop at just that because there was retaliation after all. Post her constant scares, she was scared off too and in fact, she found it so funny that she ended up falling off the couch while she was at it. And oh boy, can we get enough of the fun video after all? Well, they seem to be having a fun time together and this video is funny AF.

Check out Shibani Dandekar's video shared by Farhan Akhtar right here:

Farhan and Shibani have been in the news for their relationship for a while now, and in fact, there have also been reports about their wedding time and again, however, things never happened after all. None the less, rumours about their wedding continue coming in even now. On the work front, Farhan has his action film lined up ahead, the photos from the prep of which he keeps sharing on social media.

