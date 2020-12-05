Farhan Akhtar shares a happy PIC with pet dog Jimmy courtesy daughter Akira; Shibani Dandekar drops a comment

Farhan Akhtar is currently gearing up for his next movie which is Toofan. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are among the most adorable couples in B-town. There is not a single time when they haven’t openly displayed their love for each other. The duo often steals the spotlight whenever they step out in the public domain. Moreover, their social media PDAs are too cute to miss. A few weeks ago, the two of them jetted off to Maldives for a romantic getaway and shared their lovey-dovey pictures and videos on their respective handles.

Now that they are back in the bay, the couple continues to spam each other’s posts, and how! We have got the recent instance in which Farhan Akhtar has shared a picture with his doggo and it is all things adorable. The actor looks dapper in a skin-coloured t-shirt and sports his new look in a salt and pepper beard. He adds a caption that reads, “Jimmy got jokes.” Moreover, he gives the picture’s credit to his daughter Akira.

Check out the picture below:

Farhan’s ladylove Shibani Dandekar was quick to comment on the post. She writes, “fav boy” and also adds a blue heart emoji along with the same. As we said earlier, Farhan and Shibani never leave a chance to comment on each other’s posts, and here’s the proof. Meanwhile, the actor is currently awaiting the release of his next movie which is Toofan. For the unversed, Farhan plays the role of a national level boxer in the sports drama that has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

