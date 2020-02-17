Farhan Akhtar shares a hilarious throwback video with his daughter Akira; Shibani Dandekar calls it 'EPIC'

Ever since Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani have made their relationship official, reports suggest that the two will tie the knot by the end of the year post the release of Toofan, however, there has been no confirmation on the same

Farhan Akhtar is currently soaring high on the big win of Gully Boy at the Filmfare Awards 2020. For the uninitiated, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring and swept away with the maximum awards grabbing a total of 13 awards. Farhan, who produced the blockbuster hit with Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya, took to Instagram to announce the biggest achievement for the film. He wrote, "What a wonderful night..! Gully Boy breaks the Filmfare record for most awards to a single film."

Recently, Farhan has shared an amazing throwback video with his daughter Akira Akhtar. In the video, we can see Farhan and Akira are enacting a superhero dialogue in a hilarious manner. The video will definitely leave you in splits and give you major father-daughter feels. Akira looks super cute in the video. Sharing the video, Farhan wrote, "Fun times with @akiraakhtar .. #shortshorts #throwback." As soon as Farhan posted the video, his ladylove Shibani Dandekar commented, "EPIC" with a laugh and heart emoji.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post here :

Ever since Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani have made their relationship official, reports suggest that the two will tie the knot by the end of the year post the release of Toofan, however, there has been no confirmation on the same. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been dating for more than two years and fans are waiting for the two to announce their marriage soon. Farhan and Shibani's latest Valentine's Day pic had set the internet on fire. In the picture, the couple was seen sharing a hearty moment while sitting on stairs with Farhan holding Shibani’s hand.

Credits :Instagram

