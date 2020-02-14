Farhan Akhtar shares his candid picture with his Valentine Shibani Dandekar and we are in awe; See Post

On Valentine’s Day, Farhan Akhtar shares an adorable post to wish his lady love Shibani Dandekar on social media.

It’s Valentine’s Day and everything around is engulfed with the feeling of love. While the lovebirds across the world are busy expressing their feelings towards their partner, our Bollywoodwalas are also making the most of it. Since the clock has struck 12 last night, the social media is inundated with couples sending Valentine’s day wishes to their partner. And now joining this league is Farhan Akhtar who too is spilling love all over the internet of his lady love Shibani Dandekar.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star shared a beautiful candid picture with his lady and were spellbound with their oh-so-perfect chemistry. In the picture, the couple was seen sharing a hearty moment while sitting on stairs with Farhan holding Shibani’s hand. Their happy moments did bring a smile on our face and we couldn’t get enough of their cuteness. He also gave this adorable picture an interesting caption wherein he was quizzing Shibani to be his Valentine. “If you want to be my valentine raise your hand.. @shibanidandekar love ya,” Farhan wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at Farhan and Shibani’s new candid picture:

To note, it hasn’t been long when Farhan and Shibani made their relationship public. Ever since then, the couple’s PDA on social media never fails to grab our attention as the couple share beautiful pictures of themselves. Meanwhile, there are reports that the duo will be tying the knot soon. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. As of now, Farhan is working on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan wherein he plays the role of a boxer. The movie is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

