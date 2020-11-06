  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Farhan Akhtar shares a mesmerising scuba diving video from Maldives and it will give you travel blues

Farhan Akhtar has shared an unmissable video of himself enjoying deep water scuba diving and it is grabbing a lot of attention.
4432 reads Mumbai
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has shared a beautiful video on his Instagram handle that captures him doing scuba diving in the Maldives among the corals. The actor can be seen peacefully scuba diving in the video just like he did in his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. And it is so beautiful that it will surely give you travel blues. The actor did not mention in his post whether it was a throwback video or a recent one but it is winning our hearts. Farhan has also added calm music in the background of the video. 

While sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “Feed your soul” followed with a few hashtags like #scuba, #ray, #maldives and #faroutdoors. Soon after he posted the video, his fans started commenting on his post. One of his fans wrote, “OMG…this is so beautiful,” while another user wrote, “Wow.” Among those commenting was Farhan’s co-star from his upcoming sports drama Toofan Mrunal Thakur who was awestruck with the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor’s video.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feed your soul #scuba #ray #maldives #faroutdoors

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. He will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, which is a boxing drama. The film also features Mrunal and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Earlier, while speaking to IANS, Mrunal Thakur has said that she is blessed as she got a chance to work with Farhan Akhtar. She has learnt a lot from him. “It feels good to work with such a fantastic actor at the initial stage of your career. I really enjoyed watching his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag…the amount of hard work he had gone through — be it physically, was impeccable.. and the same he did for Toofan. He really inspires me” Mrunal added.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar marks 14 years of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra's Don; Fans demand Don 3

Credits :Farhan Akhtar Instagram

