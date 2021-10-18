Farhan Akhtar shares a mushy pic with Shibhani Dandekar and it is all about unconditional love

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are head over heels in love with each other and there are no second thoughts about it. The power couple has been dating each other for quite some time now and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals to their fans. And while it is a treat to watch them together, Farhan has taken the social media by a storm as he shared a mushy pic with his ladylove which will make you go aww.

In the pic, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor was seen dressed in a grey hoodie and was seen flaunting a bearded look, He was seen hugging Shibani who was at complete peace in Farhan’s arms. The smile on her face spoke volumes about how she felt while they happily posed for this beautiful pic. Farhan captioned the image as, “Frame 36. #ifyouknowyouknow @shibanidandekar” along with a heart emoticon. Overwhelmed with Farhan’s social media PDA, Shibani took to the comment section and wrote, “love you” along with heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Siddhanth Chaturvedi was also all hearts for the adorable couple.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post:

To note, Farhan and Shibani are head over heels in love with each other and the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor’s daughter have also given a go ahead to the relationship. And while there are speculations about the couple tying the knot soon, Shibani has stated that a wedding is not on the cards anytime soon. “Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet,” she was quoted saying to Bollywood Bubble.

