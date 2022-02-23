Farhan Akhtar shares ‘precious moments’ from his D-Day with Shibani Dandekar; Seeks blessings for new journey

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who had walked down the aisle during the weekend, made their ways to headlines once again this morning. After all, they had shared the pics of their dream-like wedding and their fans couldn’t be happier. To note, Farhan and Shibani had tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 19. And now the couple had taken to their respective social media handles to treat fans with some aww-worthy moments from their D-Day and they are winning hearts.

Amid this, Farhan also shared a special note for his fans for respecting their privacy during his wedding ceremonies as he shared some precious moments from his D-Day. He wrote, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Farhan Akthar’s post:

It was also reported that Farhan and Shibani had made a stunning entry on the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Apart from this, the newlyweds had also grooved to the tunes of Dil Chahta Hai title track. Besides, lyricist Javed Akhtar had also made headlines as he had recited a poem for the newlyweds during the wedding festivities.