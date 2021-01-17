Farhan Akhtar shares a treasured memory with dad Javed Akhtar as he wishes him on his 76th birthday.

While Javed's young looks are unmissable, Farhan look equally cute standing next to his father in this major throwback photo on the lyricist's birthday.

Farhan Akhtar treated his fans with a super special photo on Sunday as he reached into his family archive photos. Why you ask? Well, the actor was celebrating his dad Javed Akhtar's 76th birthday and pulled out a rare photo from his childhood for the occasion. In the black and white photo, Farhan and Javed can be seen looking straight into the camera as the lyricist holds baby Farhan close.

While Javed's young looks are unmissable, Farhan look equally cute standing next to his father like a good boy. Sharing the photo, Farhan wished his dad as he wrote, "Happy birthday Pa. Love you. @jaduakhtar." While Farhan was all about nostalgia, wife Shabana Azmi celebrated Javed AKhtar's achievements.

Tweeting a photo of his book on poetry titled 'Tarkash', Azmi wrote, "Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu⁩ on the 22nd edition of#Tarkash . Thats a record for a book of poetry #Rajkamal Prakashan @FarOutAkhtar."

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's birthday wish for dad Javed Akhtar:

Congratulations ⁦@Javedakhtarjadu⁩ on the 22nd edition of#Tarkash . Thats a record for a book of poetry #Rajkamal Prakashan ⁦@FarOutAkhtar⁩ pic.twitter.com/cmx7tIDYMX — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 16, 2021

Just last week, Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 47th birthday. His ladylove Shibani Dandekar penned the sweetest birthday wish for Farhan and shared a beautiful picture,

She wrote, “To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo @faroutakhtar.”

