Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar have a gala time with family on Father's Day as they gorge on a yummy meal

Shabana Azmi treated fans with a fun video of her family including Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar having a yummy meal together on the occasion of Father's Day.

Amid the lockdown, Farhan Akhtar was quarantined at home with his daughter Akira and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Farhan and Shibani both seem to be having a fun time while in quarantine, and well, the actor's social media feed also seemed to be a fun space to look at. From posting Akira's photos to fun videos with their pets, the couple was having a gala time at home. On the occasion of Father's Day which was on 21st June 2020, the 'Toofan' actor shared a selfie with his father and poet Javed Akhtar. He also thanked his father in his own inimitable style as he penned down a poem for him and shared it.

And now, we came across a video posted by Farhan's mom and actress Shabana Azmi of the family having a yummy meal. In the video shared, we can see Farhan sitting beside his girlfriend Shibani and father Javed Akhtar and gorging to the yummy food kept on the table. Shabana Azmi is all excited as she takes the video of her entire family sitting and dining together. Shabana Azmi's sister Tanvi Azmi waved at the camera as her sister was giving a glimpse of this special moment. Sharing the video, Shabana Azmi wrote, "When with family its always about food !."

For the uninitiated, Farhan Akhtar and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar are among the most popular and talked about Bollywood couples in current times. The two of them have been dating each other for quite some time and have been quite vocal about it. Their social media PDAs are simply adorable and set major relationship goals for other couples out there. There have also been reports about their wedding time and again, however, things never happened after all.

