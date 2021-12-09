Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar make for an adorable ‘December duo’ as they pose for a cosy PIC

Farhan Akhtar and Shibai Dandekar make for one of the cutest couples of BTown. These two often make fans go gaga over their lovey-dovey pictures. Both Farhan and Shibani are quite active when it comes to sharing pics with each other and never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Well, the actor-director took to his Instagram handle even today morning to share a cosy picture of him with his ladylove Shibani and we cannot get enough of their love.

In the picture, we can see Farhan Akhtar wearing a black hoodie as he sits on a couch. Right beside him on a higher elevation sits Shibani Dandekar who is wearing an oversized brown hoodie. She is seen leaning on to Farhan and a bit of her face is hidden with that of the actors head. Shibani has tied a bun and looks cute. She has even held on to Farhan with one hand. Love is oozing out of this picture from every corner. Sharing this picture, Farhan wrote, “December duo.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial venture, a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. And as mentioned by the director himself, the film will go on floors in 2022. He made this announcement on the day his film Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years.

The film marks Farhan's return to the helm after almost a decade. The last film he directed was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2.

ALSO READ: ZNMD boys will make a cameo in Farhan Akhtar’s next road trip Jee Le Zaraa?; Reports