Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar make a stylish appearance at the airport as they return from London; PICS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples on the block. They have been often taking social media by quite a storm with their lovey-dovey pictures. Ever since the duo started dating, they have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 19 at Javed Akhtar and Shabani Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse in the presence of their family and close friends after being in a relationship with each other for years.

The lovebirds were recently vacationing in London and a few hours back, they were spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their holiday. In the photos, one can see, Shibani donning an oversized grey colour t-shirt and paired it with baggy pants. The Shaandaar actress also added chunky jewellery and a black pair of sunglasses to complete her look. Farhan, on the other hand, is seen wearing a round-neck black t-shirt and wore blue jeans.

Check out Farhan-Shibani's PICS:

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani's wedding was attended by big names from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others. Later, they also hosted a party for their friends and family at their house in Mumbai.

On the work front, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor recently made his Hollywood debut after he starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series Ms. Marvel. He essayed the role of a character named Waleed, leader of the Red Daggers in the fourth episode. To note, Farhan is the first Indian ever to be a part of the Marvel universe. Apart from this, he will also return to the directorial seat with Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt

