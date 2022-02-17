Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Actor’s residence decked up for pre-wedding festivities

Can you hear the wedding bells? Because we can as pre-wedding festivities of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's have kick-started. The Toofan actor is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar on February 19 and the pre-wedding festivities have begun. One of the most loved couples of the tinsel town has celebrated their Mehendi ceremony today in presence of family members and friends. To mark the occasion, Farhan’s house got lit up with fairy lights. Well, the ‘Shaadi Wala Ghar’ was looking gorgeous and dreamy.

Earlier, Shibani’s sister Anusha and Apeksha were spotted at the Mehendi venue. They looked beautiful in traditional attires. Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted at the venue wearing stunning ethnic attire. The yellow color lehenga with little embroidery was looking pretty. Amrita Arora had too joined them in a yellow outfit. It is reported that Farhan and Shibani’s wedding is likely to take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. It will be an intimate ceremony where only family members, close friends are invited.

Take a look:

Shibani and Farhan have been dating each other for over three years. The duo never shied away from showing their love on social media and was quite vocal about it. This will be Farhan Akhtar’s second marriage. He was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two children. The couple got divorced in 2017.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar has announced his directorial film Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif. The film will go on floors in 2022.

