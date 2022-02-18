Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Team Bride Anusha, Rhea & Apeksha dance on 'Doli Saja ke Rakhna'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot tomorrow i.e February 19. The pre-wedding functions kickstarted on February 17 and the first one was the Mehendi function. As the wedding has been kept intimate, not many celebrities were spotted. Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan, and Shibani’s family members were seen. The function took place at Farhan's house in Mumbai. It is reported that the couple is set to have their Sangeet ceremony today. However, now, videos of the fun evening are out. Bride-to-be's sister Anusha is seen dancing on Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ song ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna’.

In the video, Anusha, clad in yellow colour attire and wearing flower jewellery, is seen dancing to the song with her friends. Rhea Chakraborty and Apeksha can also be seen in the video dancing. It was earlier reported that Rhea will be performing in the function. They are matching their steps and it is looking very nice. The décor and Mehendi artist applying Mehendi is also seen. Shabana Azmi was also seen for the function. Earlier in the day, the bride was spotted in casuals at the groom’s place. She even posed for the shutterbugs.

India Today reported that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will not be exchanging wedding vows in a Nikah or a Maharashtrian wedding. The wedding is likely to take place in a traditional Maharashtrian way at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.