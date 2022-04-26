Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar open up on awkward dates & how they get along despite being opposites.

Recently married Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had us hooked to social media with their dreamy wedding photos. However, the start to their friendship was anything but dreamy. In a recent conversation with Elle, the couple opened up about how they first met and why it took time for them to hit the ground running.

For the unversed, Shibani and Farhan first met on the sets of a reality show and later stayed in touch via social media. "Yeah, he just slipped into my DMs," Shibani revealed adding that the actor asked ger out for coffee. "For me this was a bit strange because we hadn’t formed any kind of friendship to even go out for a coffee. But then I thought, why not. He seemed like a really nice guy when we met on the show. So, we went out for a coffee and it was probably the most awkward date I’ve ever had! We’ve met at a restaurant in Bandra at 10:30 am for breakfast. I didn’t know what to make out of this…was it really a date? Or not? Like who asks someone out in the morning? But nevertheless, we go, we have coffee, and there’s just pin drop silence throughout the breakfast," Shibani revealed to the magazine.

Recounting it as one of their most awkward date, Shibani added that this was later followed by another movie night-dinner date that went silent. The host reveals that she even went with talking points for the movie and dinner date. "But guess what, we watched the movie and ate the dinner in silence (again). It’s not as if we didn’t talk at all but there was something missing. The whole evening didn’t seem easy, organic or free- flowing. I eventually left from his house thinking he’s a nice guy and I did the right thing by giving it a shot again but I don’t think this is working and it’s time to say bye-bye,” Shibani said. However, during a trip to Milan things changed and Shibani revealed that Farhan's long messages broke the ice.

"This is the moment when I realised that Farhan can express best only via words. That is his strength. He was really able to communicate and say things, which he couldn’t say face-to-face. We chatted for two weeks and every time we were chatting via messages, it was all good but if we did a video call those uncomfortable moments were back! But yes, it took time for him to emote, communicate and open up, and of course, once we started dating properly things were different. We both got to see sides of each other that we probably wouldn’t have imagined," said Shibani.

Commenting on their awkward start, Farhan said, "The thing is when you meet someone for the first time, you carry an image of that person and its only over time that the real self is revealed and one goes beyond the first assumptions. So, while it took time and the start was probably slow, we found our common ground soon."

The couple added that they are complete opposites but complete each other in a sense.

