Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar opt for smart casuals as they get clicked with sister Anusha; PICS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar- the couple who has never shied away from painting the town red with their mushy romance is set to take the plunge now. Fans love this Jodi a lot. The couple got married this year and grabbed all the eyeballs with their lovely pictures from a dreamy wedding. These two never hesitate in expressing their love on social media and often can be seen praising each other. They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Just on Saturday, they were spotted in Bandra along with Shibani’s sister Anusha.

The couple opted for a casual and smart look as they got clicked in the city. Farhan looked dapper in a grey tee and grey jeans along with his yellow shoes. On the other hand, Shibani looked funky and cool in her white oversized tee with ash grey biker shots and black sliders. She completed the look with a pair of classy shades and a brown baguette bag. Coming to Anusha Dandekar, she looked fashionable in a white cropped top, ripped black denim skirt and a black shrug. The celebrities smiled sweetly as they posed for shutterbugs.

Meanwhile talking about Farhan and Shibani’s love story, the couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 19 in Mumbai after dating each other for years.

Take a look at Farhan, Shibani and Anusha's pictures:

Talking about Farhan’s professional front, all eyes are on the actor as he has made his Marvel debut with Ms Marvel recently.

On the other hand, Farhan is set to return to direction after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie was announced last year and came with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Later, Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road”. Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to hit the screens next year.

