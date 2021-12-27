Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Milind Soman & others celebrate Christmas weekend; PICS

The end of the year is reason enough to celebrate and all of Bollywood seems to be doing just that. Over the Christmas weekend, several came together to celebrate the festive spirit. From dining out at fancy new restaurants to coming together at home for a festive lunch, we got to see it all. One such group was hosted by Anusha Dandekar who had friends and family over.

The group included her sister Shibani Dandekar and her beau Farhan Akhtar, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Rhea Chakraborty and celebrity pilates trainer Namrata Purohit along with several other friends. Taking to Instagram, Anusha shared some heartwarming photos and videos.

While we can see Farhan singing in one video, in another we get to see the group posing for a cozy photo. Anusha wrote, "It’s not what’s under the tree, it’s who’s around it…Christmas is always so special because my friends and family make it that way by always coming together for this day. We have Secret Santa which is a super low budget so people get creative. We have delicious food and drinks which I’m so very grateful for. It’s colourful and cozy… and I love how we all chat and laugh and sing and dance and enjoy each other’s company… I also got to capture some sweet moments on my phone, so here they are...Thankyou to everyone that always comes without fail and makes my heart so full, you always choose my home for Christmas and i cherish it. I love you beyond. Ps. The last pic is of me the day after Christmas… After all the cleaning up I did last night, I’m not moving till tomorrow."

Check out the photos and videos below:

