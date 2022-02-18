Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Wedding: Actor to perform a special song for his bride during sangeet; Report

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to walk down the aisle tomorrow. The couple, who has been dating each other for over three years now, will reportedly take their nuptial vows in a traditional ceremony. In fact, Farhan and Shibani’s pre-wedding festivities have already begun and celebrations are going on in full swing. In fact, after a dhamakedar mehendi ceremony, the soon to wed couple is now gearing up for their sangeet night and looks like the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor is planning a little surprise for his bride during the ceremony.

According to a report published in India Today, Farhan will be performing a special song for Shibani during the sangeet ceremony. Well, if the reports turned out to be true, it will indeed be an aww-worthy moment. Apart from this, Shibani’s girl gang is also said to be quite excited for the ceremony and have, reportedly, been planning songs and dance sequences for the same. This isn’t all. Rhea Chakraborty, who happens to be bride Shibani’s close friend, is also likely to perform during the sangeet.

Meanwhile, the media reports also stated that Farhan and Shibani will not be having a Maharashtrian wedding or a nikah. Instead, they will have a simple wedding in the presence of their respective families and close friends. It is also reported that the couple has written their wedding vows and will be reading them on the big day. To note, the traditional wedding will be followed by a registered marriage which will take place on Monday (February 21).

