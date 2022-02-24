Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar sizzle in fashionable outfits, arrive at Ritesh Sidhwani's party; PICS

The wedding of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar was a gorgeous family affair. On February 19, the pair got married in Khandala. They recently shared photos from their dreamy wedding on social media and expressed gratitude to their fans for their good wishes. Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, the new bride, made waves when she updated her name on her official Instagram profile to Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, which included Farhan's surname. She also added "Mrs Akhtar" to her bio (Cuteness alert!). Today, Farhan’s close friend Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a party in the honour of the newlyweds and god, they look absolutely stunning!

In the pics, nayi dulhan Shibani Dandekar absolutely stole our breath away with her gorgeous blue, fitted cocktail dress. Her makeup was impeccable and her hair was done in a high bun. On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar looked absolutely charming and dashing in his black and white attire. The two looked ethereal as they walked hand in hand together and smiled beautifully for the pics. Yep, it is Farhan and Shibani's world and we are just living in it. On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar looked smart and elegant in her black jumpsuit. She paired the look with a brown baguette and let her hair open.

Take a look:

Zoya Akhtar was an integral part of Farhan and Shibani's wedding. Just recently, Zoya shared a congratulatory post for the newlyweds. Her post was a heartfelt one. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a photo from their wedding featuring Shibani and Farhan at their happiest. Wishing them, Zoya adorably wrote, "May You Never Stop Laughing #congratulations #only (love) @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar." The post was flooded with heart emojis and wishes for the couple. Shibani also reacted to Zoya's post and said, "thank you Zo! mad love for you."

Also Read: Shibani Dandekar drops new photos from her 'ultimate boho mehendi' with Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi