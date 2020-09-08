  1. Home
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan & others root for #JusticeForRhea after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest

Rhea Chakraborty's arrest has given rise to mixed reactions on social media on the past of celebs. Check out some of them here.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 10:28 pm
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan & others root for #JusticeForRhea after Rhea Chakraborty's arrestFarhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan & others root for #JusticeForRhea after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest
Trouble has mounted for Rhea Chakraborty as the NCB has arrested the actress on Tuesday after interrogating her for three consecutive days. The agency had already arrested her brother Showik earlier along with Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant. As per the latest reports, the actress has admitted to procuring drugs and giving them to Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, the film fraternity has responded with mixed reactions to Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest which is evident from social media.

Many of them have started sharing a quote with a black background that reads, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.” Celebs like Rhea’s best friend Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and others have shared this very quote on social media along with the trend #JusticeForRhea. Many of them have tried pointing out the fact that the actress is arrested for procuring drugs and not on charges of murder of gold-digging.

Among others who have backed #JusticeForRhea are Anurag Kashyap, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Vidya Balan, Anubhav Sinha, and others. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has recently shared a hard-hitting tweet asking whether Sushant Singh Rajput would have been put behind bars too if he were alive. Apart from that, Kubbra Sait has written on social media that Rhea is not a murderer. The latter’s lawyer has also reacted to her arrest stating that she has faced the consequences of falling in love with a drug addict.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest; Asks whether Sushant would have been arrested too

