Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Amrita Arora looks snazzy in blush pink lehenga; Samir Kochhar joins

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be officially announced as man and wife in a couple of hours from now. After dating each other for a couple of years, the much in love couple is finally taking the plunge today in the presence of their loved ones and the celebrations for the same have already begun. So far, Farhan and Shibani’s friends from the film fraternity were seen marking their presence on the couple’s D-Day. Joining them, Amrita Arora was also papped as she arrived for the wedding.