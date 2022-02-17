Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Bride's sisters Anusha, Apeksha glam up Mehendi, Amrita Arora joins in

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be tying the knot tomorrow on the 19th of February. The pre-wedding rituals have begun ahead of their marriage with the Mehendi ceremony going on in full swing now. Bride Shibani’s sisters Apeksha and Anusha arrived in full-glam mode for the rituals. Shibani’s friend Amrita Arora was papped too. A few moments back, Shibani’s sisters Anusha and Apeksha were papped by the media as they arrived for her Mehendi ceremony. Both the ladies looked extremely pretty in their ethnic avatars as they glammed up for the function. Anusha was seen clad in a gorgeous yellow ruffle saree. She kept her hair open, while her makeup was on point. The oldest of the sisters, Apeksha looked pretty in her light-blue indo-western outfit featuring a top and wide-legged pants. Shibani’s friend Amrita Arora was also clicked, who looked quite the diva in a yellow outfit which included a top, trousers, and a matching shrug. Take a look:

As per a report published in India Today, Farhan and Shibani will be tying the knot in the presence of their respective family and close friends. The reports also suggested that while the couple will be having their mehendi ceremony today, bride Shibani’s close friends Rhea Chakraborty and Monica Dogra will be attending the celebrations. This isn’t all. It is also reported that Shibani’s friends are also preparing for the sangeet ceremony and are busy planning the songs for the event. Reportedly, while Rhea is quite close to Shibani, she might perform at the sangeet ceremony as well.

