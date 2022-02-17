Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Couples' guests to follow a special dress code for big day; Find out

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are currently on cloud nine as the couple is all set to tie the knot on February 19 in an intimate ceremony. Their fans are eagerly waiting to see them as a married couple as the pre-wedding festivities have begun today. Shibani and Farhan celebrated their Mehendi function today in presence of family members and close friends. However, according to a report in India Today, the soon-to-be-married couple has set a specific dress code for their guests for the wedding day.

The source revealed that the guests have been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. Farhan and Shibani have taken care of the comfort of their guest and have booked all the luxurious bungalows in and around Khandala for their guests. The bungalows have pools and other amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. For the wedding day, car rental services and security have also been booked. Earlier today, bride-to-be's sisters Anusha and Apeksha had graced the Mehendi event. Shibani’s friends Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora too joined the pre-wedding festivities in yellow attires.

For unversed, Farhan and Shibani are dating for three years now and often share each other pictures on social media as they never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Last month, Shibani had also joined Farhan to celebrate his father Javed Akhtar’s birthday with close friends and family members.

On the work front, Farhan will soon wear the director cap with Jee Le Zaara. The movie features Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

