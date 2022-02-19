Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Newlyweds shake a leg on Dil Chahta Hai post taking the plunge; Report

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are officially married now. The couple, who has been dating each other for over three years now, have finally taken their nuptial vows and are man and wife now. It was an intimate ceremony for Farhan and Shibani which was attended by their families and close friends. Interestingly, the much in love couple reportedly made sure to enjoy every bit of their D-Day. According to media reports, Farhan and Shibani set the dance floor on fire post their wedding ceremony.

To note, Dil Chahta Hai happens to be one of the special movies for Farhan as it marked his directorial debut in 2001. In fact, the movie’s title track has been quite popular among fans and continues to be among the audience’s favourites until now. As per a report published in India Today, Farhan and Shibani were seen grooving to the tunes of Dil Chahta Hai while their friends and family cheered for them. It was indeed a special moment for the couple as they were reportedly having fun shaking a leg together on their D-Day. This isn’t all. The reports also suggested that the much in love couple were seen making a stunning entry at the wedding venue on the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Talking about the wedding, while it was a private affair, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Ashutosh Gowariker, Satish Shah, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Arora etc were spotted marking their presence at Farhan and Shibani’s wedding. To note, this traditional wedding will be followed by a registered wedding on Monday (February 21) as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla.

