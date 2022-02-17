Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Rhea Chakraborty likely to perform at the sangeet; Report

It’s raining weddings in the showbiz industry these days and love is certainly in the air for the celebs. After all, post Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna’s wedding, the tinselvile is now gearing up for another wedding. We are talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. The couple, who has been dating each other for a couple of years, are set to tie the knot during the weekend. According to media reports, the much in love couple will be having a traditional wedding on February 19 followed by a registered marriage on February 21 and their pre-wedding festivities have already begun.

As per a report published in India Today, Farhan and Shibani will be tying the knot in the presence of their respective family and close friends. The reports also suggested that while the couple will be having their mehendi ceremony today, bride Shibani’s close friends Rhea Chakraborty and Monica Dogra will be attending the celebrations. This isn’t all. It is also reported that Shibani’s friends are also preparing for the sangeet ceremony and are busy planning the songs for the event. Reportedly, while Rhea is quite close to Shibani, she might perform at the sangeet ceremony as well.

Meanwhile, Farhan recently took the social media by a storm as he gave a glimpse of his bachelor party with his boys gang. In the pic, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor was sported in casuals with nerd glasses as he posed with his friends. Farhan had captioned the image, “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever”. Soon, Shibani took to the comment section and wrote, “um technically I’m there too.”

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's traditional Maharashtrian wedding to take place on 19 February?