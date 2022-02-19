Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Ritesh Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar arrive with guests for the nuptials

The hustle and bustle outside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala has increased as Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding guests began to arrive. Dressed in the floral theme attires, several guests were spotted by the paps outside the wedding venue. Ritesh Sidhwani was seen arriving in a bow-tie attire for Farhan and Shibani's wedding. He waved to the paps as he sat inside his car. The bride's sister Anusha Dandekar also was seen arriving in a white lehenga.

Anusha was stopped outside the venue by the paps. She lowered her car's window glass and was papped. She was seen clad in a white lehenga with floral work all over. Earlier, Shibani had dropped a glimpse of her red high heels as she wrote, "Let's Do This" ahead of walking down the aisle for her wedding with Farhan. As per the India Today report, guests expected at the wedding include Gaurav Kapoor, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Gaurav Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.

Have a look:

While other guests also were snapped arriving in floral-themed attire for the wedding. As per an India Today report, the couple has written their own vows and will be saying those to each other at the wedding. Keeping things super intimate and low-key, Farhan and Shibani have invited only close friends and family members. Just yesterday, a video of the Team bride dancing to the tunes of Mehendi Lagake Rakhna went viral. Shibani was seen cheering for her squad at the Mehendi ceremony.

Now, all eyes are on the beautiful couple who will be bound by matrimony today in the presence of all their loved ones at Javed and Shabana's farmhouse.

