Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's underwater PHOTO wins the internet; Actor's daughter Akira drops a comment

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar recently returned to Mumbai after enjoying their vacation in Maldives. Meanwhile, check out one of their pictures shared by the actress on Instagram.

We had mentioned earlier how Maldives has become the latest holiday destination of many celebs from Bollywood and also the South film industry. Right from Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Rakul Preet Singh, and Samantha Akkineni, many of them jetted off to the exotic locale and enjoyed their vacation there. Farhan Akhtar and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar also flew off the same place a few days back and enjoyed it there. The couple has recently returned to Mumbai after their vacation bliss.

They might be back in the city but it seems like Shibani’s heart is still in Maldives. The actress has recently shared an underwater picture with Farhan Akhtar that is worth a glimpse. Both of them are seen holding each other and posing for the camera while enjoying scuba diving. Speaking about the same, she tags Farhan Akhtar and writes, “My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool because that’s where we are in this picture.”

Numerous people dropped comments on their stunning picture but there is only one that caught our attention. That is because it has been sent from none other than Farhan Akhtar’s daughter Akira herself. She writes, “also the pool me and my best friend who’s a sleeping turtle and I will leave.” Shibani, who shares a good bond with Akira, was quick to respond to the same and writes, “you are pro-level! some of us need work!!” Meanwhile, Farhan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Toofan. He reportedly plays the role of a boxer in the same.

