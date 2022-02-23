Farhan Akhtar-Shibani to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: 5 celeb couples who broke stereotypes at their wedding

A wedding is one of the most important ceremonies in a person’s life. And in India, a wedding holds altogether different importance as it is deemed as one of the biggest milestones in one’s life. In fact, a big fat Indian wedding is considered to be a collaboration of age-old customs that have been a part of the ceremonies making the wedding festivities grand. From brothers or father walking the bride to the aisle to the kanyadaan ceremony, mangalsutra and sindoor ritual, doli, etc are the rituals that an Indian wedding entails

However, over the years, the bride and groom have tweaked several rituals and customs and chose to move over the traditional wedding rituals. In fact, celeb weddings, which are always the talk of the town, have been seen breaking the stereotypes and setting new examples for the youth. This trend was visible in Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s recently held traditional wedding as well. And while celeb weddings continue to create buzz during the wedding season these days, we bring you 5 couples who broke the norms of the traditional Indian wedding.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wrote their nuptial vows

Unlike the usual couple, Farhan and Shibani had written their wedding vows by themselves. In fact, the couple also ditched the big fat Indian wedding trend and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and loved ones.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi having a woman priest for their wedding

Dia Mirza tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding with beau Vaibhav Rekhi on February 14 last year. And as the couple shared beautiful pics from her D-Day, she spoke about breaking several stereotypes. This included having a female priest to perform their wedding ceremony which is quite unusual during Indian weddings. Besides, the couple had also skipped the rituals of kanyadaan and bidaai on their big day.

Patralekhaa applying sindoor on Rajkummar Rao’s forehead

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Chandigarh and the couple had shared a video of their D-Day on social media. While it was a dreamy affair, there was a moment from this beautiful wedding that became the talk of the town. It was when Rajkummar had asked his bride Patralekhaa to apply sindoor on his forehead. To note, sindoor holds a lot of importance in Indian customs and is applied by a married woman. With Rajkummar applying the same during his wedding ceremony, the actor set out perfect husband goals for men and his action spoke volumes about gender equality.

Katrina Kaif’s sister holding phoolon ki chadar

For years we have seen Indian brides walking down the aisle with her brothers holding the phoolon ki chadar aka blanket of flowers. The ritual signified that the bride has been protected by her brothers who have raised her with immense love. However, Katrina Kaif broke this norm during her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, unlike other brides, it was her sisters who held the blanket of flowers as she walked towards the mandap.

Gul Panag’s doli on bike

Bidaai is one of the important rituals in Indian weddings wherein a bride leaves her parents’ house to embark on a new journey with her husband. Earlier, a palanquin was used for dolis which was then replaced by bringing the doli in cars. However, Gul Panag made sure to make headlines with her doli ritual when she had tied the knot in 2011. Wondering how? Well, she went in the sidecar of a Royal Enfield Bullet which was driven by her husband Rishi Attari.

