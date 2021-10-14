Farhan Akhtar showers birthday love on Zoya Akhtar with unseen throwback pic; Makes Ranveer Singh go ‘aww’

It is Zoya Akhtar’s birthday today and the ace filmmaker has been showered with immense love from people from all walks of life. In fact, several celebs also took to their social media handles to shower love on the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director on her special day. Amid this, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and treated fans with an unseen throwback pic of his sister from her childhood days on her birthday and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

It was a monochromatic pic wherein a little Zoya was seen wearing a printed outfit and was posing with an innocent expression for the camera. Besides one can’t miss out on the cute bow clip in her hair. In the caption, Farhan penned a quirky note for his elder sister. He wrote, “Please wish @zoieakhtar a happy birthday from me if you see her. Last seen making great writing choices and successful films” along with hearts emoticons. The pic went on to win millions of hearts including Ranveer Singh who took to the comment section and wrote, “Awwwwwh. baby girl!”

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post for Zoya Akhtar’s birthday:

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar has been making the headlines for her upcoming projects which include Jee Le Zaraa featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The movie happens to be a road trip based movie. On the other hand, she is also working on Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav starer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.