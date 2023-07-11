Farhan Akhtar shows up for ZNMD reunion sans ‘bwoys’ Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol; Fans say 'We need a part 2'

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, released in 2011, and the film remains a fan favourite even over 12 years later. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film revolved around three friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who get together for a vacation in Spain, where they combat their worst fears. Remember the skydiving scene in the film? Well, Farhan Akhtar had the opportunity to recreate the moment once again in Spain! Farhan recently shared a video as he went skydiving, and he wrote that he missed his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

Farhan Akhtar misses Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol as he goes skydiving

On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram account to share a video in which he is seen prepping for skydiving with Barbara Holzer-Rappoldt. However, Farhan missed his ‘bwoys’ and he tagged his ZNMD co-stars Hrithik and Abhay Deol in the post, asking them where they are. He wrote that only Barbara Holzer-Rappoldt showed up for the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reunion. For the unversed, Barbara had a small role in the film, and she was a part of the gang along with Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay, who went skydiving.

Sharing the video, Farhan wrote, “Where are my bwoys??? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol .. And look who was the only one to show up for the ZNMD reunion @art.of.extreme same pigtails and all #funtimes #suntimes #skydiving #empuriabrava.”

Fans reacted to Farhan's post, and while one of them commented, "Arjun aur kabir ke saath Skydiving pe na jaana is not funny! (Not going skydiving with Arjun and Kabir is Not funny)," another one wrote, "Bagwati should be there." Another fan demanded a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and wrote, "Where are Kabira and Arjun!! We need ZNMD Part:2 at any cost! My most fav movie!" while another Instagram user commented, "What a film. We need a part 2!"