Farhan Akhtar sings a romantic number for his bride Shibani Dandekar at their wedding; Report

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the couple has tied the knot after dating each other for a while. It was a private ceremony for the much in love couple and they, reportedly, made sure to enjoy every bit of it. To note, Farhan and Shibani’s big day was attended by their respective families and close friends and the wedding took place at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala. While it was a gala ceremony, Farhan’s special gesture for his bride will make you go aww.

According to a report published in India Today, Farhan made sure to make Shibani feel special on their big day. It was reported that the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, who is also a brilliant singer, sang the song Tum Ho Toh from his movie Rockstar. This isn’t all. Shibani also dedicated a beautiful number for her main man and performed on John Legend’s All Of Me. Apart from this, Dil Chahta Hain, Peter Andre's Mysterious Girl and Senorita were also among the playlist at the wedding.

It is also reported that Javed Akhtar had also recited a special poem for the newlyweds. Talking about the wedding, Farhan and Shibani didn’t have a nikah or Maharashtrian wedding. Instead, they had a simple wedding wherein the much in love couple wrote their vows. While Farhan and Shibani’s pre-wedding celebrations had begun early this week, as Pinkvilla had exclusively reported, the couple will have their registered wedding on Monday, February 21).

Also Read: Jab they met on a show and cupid struck: Here's Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mushy love story