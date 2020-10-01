Farhan Akhtar slams news of Sushant Singh Rajput's cook working for him: Another lie, stop being so gullible

On Thursday, Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to slam news reports which stated that late actor Sushant's cook Keshav is currently employed by him. Read on to know what the actor had to say.

Ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have found themselves in the middle of controversies mostly for supporting the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. And while Shibani has crusaded 'Justice for Rhea', Farhan has shown his support but largely remained in the background. On Thursday, the actor took to Twitter to slam news reports which stated that Sushant's cook Keshav is currently employed by him.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan placed his statement on record and said, "For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true."

Like girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and many others, Farhan also had supported Rhea Chakraborty and the media trial against her as he shared her tee quote on social media.

He had also penned a poem and paid a tribute to Sushant two days after his demise. The actor had written, "Sleep my brother Sleep. Let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap. Let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep. Sleep my brother sleep. RIP Sushant."

Meanwhile, Shibani had shared a detailed note on Rhea and how the actress has been at the centre of the case. "I stand with you and by your side always @rhea_chakraborty #justiceforrhea," Shibani had captioned her heartfelt post for the actress who is currently lodged at the Byculla women's jail in the city.

