  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Farhan Akhtar slams news of Sushant Singh Rajput's cook working for him: Another lie, stop being so gullible

On Thursday, Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to slam news reports which stated that late actor Sushant's cook Keshav is currently employed by him. Read on to know what the actor had to say.
7878 reads Mumbai
Farhan Akhtar on Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Keshav. Farhan Akhtar slams news of Sushant Singh Rajput's cook working for him: Another lie, stop being so gullible.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have found themselves in the middle of controversies mostly for supporting the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. And while Shibani has crusaded 'Justice for Rhea', Farhan has shown his support but largely remained in the background. On Thursday, the actor took to Twitter to slam news reports which stated that Sushant's cook Keshav is currently employed by him.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan placed his statement on record and said, "For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true."

Like girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and many others, Farhan also had supported Rhea Chakraborty and the media trial against her as he shared her tee quote on social media.

He had also penned a poem and paid a tribute to Sushant two days after his demise. The actor had written, "Sleep my brother Sleep. Let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap. Let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep. Sleep my brother sleep. RIP Sushant."

Meanwhile, Shibani had shared a detailed note on Rhea and how the actress has been at the centre of the case. "I stand with you and by your side always @rhea_chakraborty #justiceforrhea," Shibani had captioned her heartfelt post for the actress who is currently lodged at the Byculla women's jail in the city. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I stand with you and by your side always @rhea_chakraborty #justiceforrhea

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan & others root for #JusticeForRhea after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D'Souza, and many others spotted out and about in the city today
Sabko mauka milega….Neha Kakkar gets off her car, keeping the shutterbugs busy as she steps out
Disha Patani SHIMMERS richly in an embellished silver saree. Tiger complements her in a subtle blue separates
Doting father! Abhishek Bachchan CUTELY dances on Aaradhya’s 7th birthday for her friends
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Bollywood should do a defamation case in republic channel and Arnab what are they waiting for..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement