Farhan Akhtar slams a troll who blamed the actor for the ongoing CAB protests; Check it out

Farhan Akhtar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sports drama Toofan. The ongoing CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) has created a lot of havoc in the country. Protests against the bill have been taking place across India, especially in the North-Eastern region of India due to which a lot of public property has been destroyed. Regarding this, one of a Twitter user wrote to Farhan tagging Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, "Hi @FarOutAkhtar @Javedakhtarjadu @azmishabana, reach out to your qaum & tell them not to destroy my country's property. Don't cry when these rioters get arrested & beaten black & blue."

Farhan, who is known to be open about his opinions lashed out the Twitter user by saying, "Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part." By including David Dhawan in his tweet he meant that since David Dhawan is known for his No 1 series of films like Coolie No 1, Jodi No 1, Hero No 1, Biwi No 1 and much more, he said the director to cast the Twitter user in Bigot No. 1 calling the user a Bigot.

Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part. https://t.co/mJY06imbA4 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 15, 2019

Some social media followers are not happy with Farhan's reply and said, "It is brilliant how you have remained mute to all the destruction,violence by a certain "peaceful" community hurting the country and its resources but the minute it has been pointed out you are butthurt and call those affected bigot." And many more hatred comments for the actor have been tweeted on social media. Meanwhile, the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that started in Assam, have spread to areas in New Delhi and West Bengal and more.

