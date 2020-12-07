Farhan Akhtar snaps GF Shibani Dandekar in a breathtaking holiday photo as she gazes at the sea

Crediting boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's photography skills, Shibani Dandekar shared that the actor snapped her picture while she played stare with the sea.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently took social media by storm when their holiday photos from Maldives raised the temperature. From scuba diving to watching stunning sunsets, Farhan and Shibani's photos were a hit on the gram. And looks like Shibani is missing the Maldivian sea. To beat the Monday blues, Shibani took to Instagram to share a breathtaking photo.

Yes, the stunning blue waters were a part of the photo, but so was Shibani. Crediting boyfriend Farhan's photography skills, Shibani shared that the actor had snapped her photo while she played stare with the never ending sea. In the photo, Shibani can be seen gazing out at the crystal clear waters in a strappy blue dress that flaunts her sexy back.

Reminiscing her holiday, Shibani also added that she is all geared up to welcome 2021 and bid goodbye to this crazy year 0f 2020. Her photo caption read, "Ready to put 2020 behind me @faroutakhtar #thenewbananabread." Shibani also used the hilarious hashtag to refer to majority of Bollywood celebrities escaping for mini vacation to the Maldives.

Check out Shibani Dandekar's post below:

Just last month, Shibani had shared multiple photos from her Maldives vacay with Farhan and his daugher Akira Akhtar who had accompanied them on their trip. The trio have also been spotted out and about in the city multiple times. On the work front, Farhan, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan.

Credits :Pinkvilla

