Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor hail Virat Kohli for backing Mohammed Shami after IND vs PAK match

After Pakistan defeated India in the 2021 T20 World Cup match on Sunday, Indian bowler Mohammed Shami faced a lot of heat online. Now, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hit back at all the trolls who targeted the bowler. In his press interview, Kohli recounted the ‘n number of matches’ which led India to victory due to the sheer hard work of Shami. Adding on to that, Virat explained how ‘attacking someone over their religion’ is the most ‘pathetic’ thing. Now, well-known faces of Bollywood industry have also come out in support of Shami as they hailed Virat Kohli’s official statement on the matter.

The Indian Skipper condemned the communal abuse saying “To me attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about certain situations, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating [against] anyone over their religion. People take out their frustrations because they have no understanding of the fact that Mohammad Shami has won India n number of matches.”

On Saturday, October 30, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shibani Dandekar, Swara Bhasker, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Huma Qureshi took to social media to share Virat Kohli’s statement on their respective social media handles. Thereby, extending their full support to the Indian Bowler.

Pakistan brought to an end India’s near-three-decade domination of them by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul departed within three overs as the match began, Shami was the most expensive bowler of the lot for India. Previously, many cricketers including Irfan Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag and others backed Shami amidst the online trolling.

