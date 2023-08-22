Farhan Akhtar spills deets about Ranveer Singh’s Don 3, Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra-Katrina Kaif’s Jee Le Zaraa

Farhan Akhtar is on a roll! The actor-filmmaker has several exciting projects in the pipeline. Just a few days ago, he announced Don 3, and shared the first look of Ranveer Singh as the new Don. Ranveer replaced Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Don in the last two films in the franchise. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar had also announced Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in 2021. Now, Farhan Akhtar has shared some exciting details about Don 3, as well as Jee Le Zaraa, and when he plans to begin working on these films.

Farhan Akhtar reveals when he will begin working on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa

Farhan Akhtar was recently asked about Jee Le Zaraa, which was announced with Priyanka, Alia and Katrina. There have been reports suggesting that Priyanka and Katrina have walked out of the project. However, there was no official confirmation about the same. Now, Farhan Akhtar told Khaleej Times that he is currently waiting for the ‘dates to align’ before he starts with Jee Le Zaraa, and that it hasn’t been easy at all. His focus is on Don 3, and Jee Le Zaraa will be picked up after that. But even before he begins Don 3, he has two films that he will be doing as an actor, next year.

“So, my focus is currently on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa will be picked up post that. I'm also doing two films next year before we get into Don 3, as an actor. In January, I will start a film which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It's being directed by RS Prasanna, who directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He's a great director. Then I will do another film for Excel Entertainment, which will start roughly in June or July. And then I get into directing Don 3,” said Farhan.

Last month, it was widely reported that Priyanka has opted out of Jee Le Zaraa due to scheduling conflicts. However, a few days ago, co-producer and co-writer Reema Kagti said that Jee Le Zaraa will go on floors with the same cast, that is, Alia, Katrina and Priyanka.

