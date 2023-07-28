Farhan Akhtar starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag re-releases in sign language on its 10th anniversary; fans react

Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic on the life of Olympic athlete Milkha Singh, recently completed 10 years of its release. To celebrate this occasion, the makers of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag have re-released the film in cinemas in the Indian Sign Language (ISL). A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai for people with hearing impairment, where the cast and crew was present.

Farhan Akhtar announces re-release of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in sign language

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who essayed the role of ‘the Flying Sikh’ in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, took to Instagram on July 28, and shared pictures from the screening of the film held for people with hearing loss. Fellow cast member Divya Dutta, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Milkha Singh’s daughter Sonia Milkha Singh also graced the screening in Mumbai. Farhan shared the details of the re-release of the film in sign language in the caption of the post.

He wrote, “To celebrate a decade of Milkha ji’s story on film, a screening was held in Mumbai for people with hearing loss. The Indian Sign Language Organisation (ISL), Viacom 18 and Bharathi Mehra have worked for months and created a theatrical version of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag with sign language. Their effort is beyond exemplary. It was truly an overwhelming experience to be there and be part of this historic moment. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official for supporting this and re-releasing the film with sign language in over 30 screens across the country.”

Fan reactions to re-release of Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The fans got nostalgic about the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and stated that it was still the best sports biopic ever made. One fan wrote, “One for the ages. A timeless classic. Will be seen for generations,” while another said, “The best sports biopic ever made in the history of indian cinema .. absolutely brilliant and many congratulations.. special athlete & a gr8 soul.”

They were highly impressed with the makers of the Milkha Singh biopic for this initiative and found it to be a fitting tribute to an athlete of such great stature. People called it “a testament of inclusion.” One fan expressed, “This is so special. A great soul and a top athlete, what epic of a movie. Deservedly celebrated,” while another comment read, “True tribute to the legend.”

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag released in 2013 and went on to become a huge success.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh is the new Don for Farhan Akhtar; But why the delay in the announcement? Details