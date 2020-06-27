Farhan Akhtar on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: One of the greatest tragedies and tremendous loss to fraternity

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and the Kedarnath actor’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has rekindled a debate around mental health and nepotism in the film industry and while some celebs such as have been stressing about the importance of mental health, others have called out nepotism, camps that prevail in the industry. From Abhay Deol, Vivek Oberoi, to Manoj Bajpayee, among others, a host of celebs have pointed fingers at nepotism and opened up about the demarcation between outsiders and star kids. Now, soon after Sushant’s demise, a host of Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn the death of the actor, and amidst a host of notes, we had Farhan Akhtar who had penned down a poem for the Kedarnath actor and prayed that while the vultures make noise, he hopes that Sushant, his brother, sleeps in peace.

Now during a recent interview, when Farhan Akhtar was asked about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor had cited Sushant’s demise as one of the greatest tragedies of recent times and a tremendous loss to the Indian film fraternity. Also, Farhan expressed a sense of anguish over the treatment meted out to Sushant’s family as they are not given space to breathe as a host of theories are being spun out revolving his death. Taking a dig at people who are claiming to know everything that the late actor thought, this Toofan actor said, “Everyone suddenly knew what he thought, his journey and everything about him. What followed is a circus. Be kind, be more inclusive, be aware, reach out, but right now everyone is either got a sword out or holding a shield. It’s ugly. We should remember him for his great work and talent, mourn the fact that we lost somebody who had great potential.”

Moreover, talking about Nepotism, and whether he feels that every outsider is made to feel like one, Farhan said that though the industry functions purely on success and failure, and there is a privilege for people who’re born in the film industry but all outsiders are not treated badly. Elaborating on Nepotism, Sushant said that it is easier for star kids to gain success and perhaps, pitch a script to someone but that is because their parents have worked hard to give them a headstart as any other parent and therefore, while it is easier for star kids, it is also true that all outsiders are not treated badly.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post for Sushant Singh Rajput here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad reveals LAST chat was about actor's marriage; Says wasn't aware of Rhea Chakraborty

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×